Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $623.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $474.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.84. Intuit has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

