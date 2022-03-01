International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40), RTT News reports. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. International Game Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,511. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

