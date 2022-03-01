International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.95) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

