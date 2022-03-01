Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.03. 104,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,810. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.