Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.90). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($3.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA traded down $18.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.53. 81,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,516. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.42.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.