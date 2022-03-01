Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.90). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($3.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA traded down $18.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.53. 81,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,516. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $123.42.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

