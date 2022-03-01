InspireMD (NSPR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InspireMD in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

