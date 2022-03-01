Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CFO Glynis Bryan Sells 5,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.95 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

