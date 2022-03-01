Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) CEO Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Aaron Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,577. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co has a twelve month low of $199.78 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

