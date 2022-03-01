Insider Selling: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Sells 1,111 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SSB stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.89.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
