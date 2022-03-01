Insider Selling: South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Sells 1,111 Shares of Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SSB stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

