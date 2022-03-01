Insider Selling: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Sells 8,695 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($10.13), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($88,081.64).

LON:MGGT traded up GBX 2.62 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 757.62 ($10.17). 2,368,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 742.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 752.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 101.09. Meggitt PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.33).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

