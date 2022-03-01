Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells 23,119 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $15.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.97.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

