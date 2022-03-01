Insider Selling: Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Chairman Sells 20,460 Shares of Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $14,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Impac Mortgage stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,988. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

