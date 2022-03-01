Insider Buying: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Beall purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STXB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.