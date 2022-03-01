Insider Buying: Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director Purchases C$15,000.00 in Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) Director John Martin Mirko acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,372,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,843,037.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, John Martin Mirko acquired 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, John Martin Mirko bought 50,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, John Martin Mirko acquired 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,775.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Martin Mirko bought 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,725.00.

On Friday, December 24th, John Martin Mirko purchased 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, John Martin Mirko acquired 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, John Martin Mirko bought 10,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,400.00.

On Monday, December 6th, John Martin Mirko acquired 17,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,862.50.

On Thursday, December 2nd, John Martin Mirko bought 3,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$1,050.00.

On Monday, November 29th, John Martin Mirko purchased 5,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

Shares of CVE RKR opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.34.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

