Insider Buying: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Buys 17,200 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.29 per share, with a total value of $1,707,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.95 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

