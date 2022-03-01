Insider Buying: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Buys 3,400 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CVRX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. 136,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,433. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CVRx by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVRx by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

