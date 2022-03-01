Insider Buying: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Buys 3,400 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CVRX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. 136,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,433. CVRx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.
CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVRx (CVRX)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.