Insider Buying: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856.

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$57.14. 574,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,578. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$56.94 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.14.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

