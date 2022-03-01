Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $13,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brent Michael Ciurlino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00.
NASDAQ:BLFY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.47.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.
