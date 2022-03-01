Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

