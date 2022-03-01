Innova Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,343.65 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Innova has a total market cap of $44,343.65 and approximately $7.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded down 59.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

