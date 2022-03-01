Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%.

Shares of INBX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 164,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,689. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $816.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 396,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after acquiring an additional 231,936 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Inhibrx (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.