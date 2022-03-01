IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Given a $1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of IMV by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of IMV by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

