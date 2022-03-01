IMS Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.10. 79,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.