IMS Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.9% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 13,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 101,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $109.54. The company had a trading volume of 183,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,541,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day moving average is $211.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

