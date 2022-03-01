IMS Capital Management Buys 286 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.17. 54,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,309. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

