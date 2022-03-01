IMS Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPM traded down $11.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

