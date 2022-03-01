ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

IMGN opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $15,801,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $12,984,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

