ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.
IMGN opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,652,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 159,005 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
