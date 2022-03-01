Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Up 7.4%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 1,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

