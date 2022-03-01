IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.00

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.17), with a volume of 78979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.22).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.32) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.20. The stock has a market cap of £84.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

