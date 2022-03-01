Identiv (INVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80. Identiv has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $465.46 million, a PE ratio of 524.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Identiv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Identiv by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INVE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

