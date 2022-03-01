ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
ICUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of ICU Medical stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.73. The stock had a trading volume of 378,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,234. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.48. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00.
In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
