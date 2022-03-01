ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. increased their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.69.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 582.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

