Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $433,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ibere Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IBER stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibere Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.