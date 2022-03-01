IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Up 8.2%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 221,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,679,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAG. boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.10.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $31,851,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

