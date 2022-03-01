Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Shares Down 21.4%

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) were down 21.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

About Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.