Huttig Building Products (HBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HBP stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $254.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Huttig Building Products by 9,515.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huttig Building Products by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

