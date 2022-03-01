Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.12. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$ EPS.

NYSE HUM traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $431.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

