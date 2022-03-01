Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 22,809 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,809 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 158.99 and a quick ratio of 158.98. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.