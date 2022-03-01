Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSI. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,331,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 193,750 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 342,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 211,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KSI opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

