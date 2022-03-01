Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000.

PPHPU opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

