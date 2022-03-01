Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 210,000 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at about $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $14,500,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $14,000,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.