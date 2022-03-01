Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,111,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lilium alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LILM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

NASDAQ LILM opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69. Lilium GmbH has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Lilium Profile (Get Rating)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.