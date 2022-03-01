Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 250,000 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GT opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

