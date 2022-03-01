Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,298 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

