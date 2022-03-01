H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,292 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HRB opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

