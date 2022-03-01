HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.18-4.38 EPS.

HPQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

