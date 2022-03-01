HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,115,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

