HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,115,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

