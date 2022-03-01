Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $970.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWDJF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.63) to GBX 940 ($12.61) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.82) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HWDJF remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

